New Zealand Sikhs take boss to human rights panel over racial abuse

Raminder Singh and Sumit Nandpuri said Pam Watson, owner and managing director of Southern Districts Towing in Auckland, neither took any action nor gave any apology after racial abuse by a manager in the company, stuff.co.nz reported.

Singh said he resigned in November 2022 after his new manager told him "all Sikhs are terrorists". Nandpuri added that the manager overheard a discussion with a colleague and chimed in to say "Is that why your Punjab is f****d? Is that why you guys are going backwards?", the website reported.