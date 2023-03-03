New Zealand Sikhs take boss to human rights panel over racial abuse

Wellington, Mar 3: Two Indian Sikh tow truck drivers in New Zealand are taking their former boss to the Human Rights Commission over "all Sikhs are terrorists" and other racial abuses, which were hurled at them by a manager in the company.
Raminder Singh and Sumit Nandpuri said Pam Watson, owner and managing director of Southern Districts Towing in Auckland, neither took any action nor gave any apology after racial abuse by a manager in the company, stuff.co.nz reported.
Singh said he resigned in November 2022 after his new manager told him "all Sikhs are terrorists". Nandpuri added that the manager overheard a discussion with a colleague and chimed in to say "Is that why your Punjab is f****d? Is that why you guys are going backwards?", the website reported.
Nandpuri, who had worked with the company for over five years, said it was the fifth incident of racism he had experienced there, and he quit because he felt their complaints were not taken seriously.