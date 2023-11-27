New Zealand’s New Govt plans to reverse smoking ban

New Delhi, Nov 27: New Zealand’s freshly sworn-in government, led by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, is making moves to roll back a significant smoking ban put in place last year. The ban, designed to discourage smoking among the younger generation, is facing criticism from opponents who see it as a “win for the tobacco industry.”

The earlier restrictions included rules like reduced nicotine levels and a lifetime ban on smoking for those born after 2008, part of a global effort to tackle the harmful effects of tobacco.

Prime Minister Luxon, who officially assumed office on Monday following his party’s post-election deal, defends the decision, highlighting the importance of robust education programs and encouraging the use of vaping as a tool to quit smoking.

The Health Coalition Aotearoa (HCA), a group of 45 member organizations, has expressed deep disappointment over the government’s plan to repeal these world-first smoking laws.

HCA co-chair Professor Boyd Swinburn sees it as a “major loss for public health” and a big win for the tobacco industry, suggesting that industry profits might come at the expense of Kiwi lives.

Globally, tobacco smoking remains a major health concern, claiming over 8 million lives each year, with 1.3 million non-smokers affected by second-hand smoke.

The legislation passed last year received international praise for its key reforms, such as limiting tobacco retailers and reducing nicotine levels in cigarettes.

The Smokefree laws were estimated to save up to 5,000 lives annually, and New Zealand’s approach had even inspired the UK government to announce a similar smoking ban for young people in September.

Interestingly, Luxon’s National Party, which secured 38% of the vote in the October 14 election, did not address the Smokefree laws during their campaign.

The announcement by Finance Minister Nicola Willis on Saturday to repeal the laws surprised health experts who expected the policy to remain unchanged.

Concerns are now rising about the potential impact on public health and the broader global efforts to combat smoking-related illnesses.