Nine injured in mass shooting in Florida's Hollywood Broadwalk

At 6:41 p.m., an area live cam showed people running away frantically from the scene.

It started with an altercation between two groups, which escalated to shots being fired, the media outlet reported, citing Hollywood officials.

One person of interest has been detained and police are currently looking for a second individual.

The condition of the shooting victims is currently unknown.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy, in a statement, said, "Thank you to the good Samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today's shooting."