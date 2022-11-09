Nirav Modi loses appeal in UK High Court, may be extradited to India soon

“...We are far from satisfied that Mr Modi’s mental condition and the risk of suicide are such that it would be either unjust or oppressive to extradite him”, the HC said, as per reports.

However, the process of bringing him from London back to India may take some time.

His uncle, Mehul Choksi, who has taken up citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda, is also accused of cheating the PNB and is wanted by Indian agencies.