No back-channel diplomacy with India, says Pak Minister

Islamabad: The Pakistan Senate was informed in categorical terms on Thursday that no back-channel diplomacy was presently taking place between Pakistan and India, the media reported.

Pakistan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar told the House during the question hour that hostility coming from the neighbouring country was of unique nature, Express Tribune reported.

She maintained that relations between the two nations were marred by a number of provocative steps by India, Express Tribune reported.

She stated that despite New Delhi's negative attitude, Islamabad would continue on the path of peace, and the tension between the two on the Line of Control had decreased.