World
No breakthrough in OSCE talks between Russia, West
Vienna, Jan 14: The latest round of talks aimed at defusing tensions between Russia and the West within the framework of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has ended here without a breakthrough as both sides warned of potential escalation.
Alexander Lukashevich, Russia's permanent representative to the OSCE, said after the talks that Moscow was disappointed by the West's response to its proposals on Ukraine and European security, reports Xinhua news agency.
However, Lukashevich said that Moscow will not give up on diplomacy and that the sides must reach an agreement or else run the risk of a potentially catastrophic outcome.