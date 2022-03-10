World

No breakthrough in Ukraine-Russia talks

Russian and Ukrainian ministers during talks over ending war between Kremlin and former USSR territory. [File] Screengrab from RT TV Footage
Aantalay: Ukraine's foreign minister says talks between the top diplomats of Moscow and Kyiv produced no breakthrough on ending the war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he attended the meeting Thursday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Turkey to discuss humanitarian corridors and a cease-fire.

Kuleba said there are “other decision-makers” in Russia who need to be consulted, adding that he agreed with Lavrov to continue to seek a solution to humanitarian issues caused by the war.

