No invitation extended to Zakir Naik to attend WC, Qatar tells India

New Delhi: The External Affairs Ministry on Thursday said Qatar has informed India that the controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik was not extended any invitation to attend the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India had taken up the matter of Naik’s extradition with Qatar, after reports that the fugitive preacher, who is now a Malaysian national, was invited to Qatar, where he is expected to deliver religious lectures.