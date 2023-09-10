No report of any Indian national affected due to Morocco quake: Embassy

The advisory also urged all Indian nationals in Morocco to "stay calm and adhere to the advisories/guidelines issued by the local authorities from time to time".

The earthquake was felt in many cities across Morocco, including Rabat and Casablanca. Many houses collapsed in the cities of Taroudant and Marrakesh, local media reported.

Condoling the loss of lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered assistance to the North African nation as he opened the G20 Summit on Saturday.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones," he said, beginning the G20 address.

"May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time."

According to the External Affairs Ministry, there are about 200-250 Indian nationals located in the city of Casablanca and a few families live in Marrakesh and Tangier.