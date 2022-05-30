No survivors found in Nepal plane crash: Reports

The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Tara Air went missing on Sunday morning in a mountainous region in Nepal and had four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers, besides a three-member Nepali crew.

Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority said 14 bodies have been found.

The Canadian-built plane was flying from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal.