No-trust motion against PM Khan | 'Voting to take place after March 27'

Islamabad: A top Senator of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said on Monday that the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place after March 27.
Senator Faisal Javed Khan said in a tweet that the Prime Minister will address the “biggest rally” in the D-Chowk facing the Parliament House in the capital on March 27.
“Voting on the no-confidence resolution will take place after March 27. The opposition will face complete defeat. Confidence in PM Imran Khan will (multiply),” he tweeted.