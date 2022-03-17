No-trust vote | ‘Imran Khan govt orders monitoring of Pakistani lawmakers’

Islamabad: In a bid to thwart the Opposition's no-trust motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Thursday decided that the Sindh House here will not be allowed to turn into a "horse-trading hub", according to a media report.

The Sindh House in Islamabad assumed importance after a top federal minister accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of using the building for horse-trading and that the Opposition had detained some ruling party lawmakers there ahead of the vote on the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Khan.