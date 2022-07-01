Novel antibody test detects COVID without blood sample

Testing strips based on gold nanoparticles are currently in widespread use for point-of-care testing in many countries. These tests produce sensitive and reliable results within 10-20 minutes, but they require blood samples collected via a finger prick using a lancing device.

This is painful and increases the risk of infection or cross-contamination, and the used kit components present a potential biohazard risk, the researchers said.

"To develop a minimally invasive detection assay that would avoid these drawbacks, we explored the idea of sampling and testing the interstitial fluid (ISF), which is located in the epidermis and dermis layers of human skin," said LeileiBao from the University of Tokyo.