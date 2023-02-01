NRIs, corporates in UAE welcome India's Budget

Kamal Vachani, Regional Director, Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council said that it is a "people-friendly" budget as the income tax exemption has been increased to Rs 7 lakhs. "This is a major step taken by the Finance Minister, which will benefit middle-income taxpayers in a big way as this will bring in higher spending by the households, leading to a boost in aggregate demand."

"Reduction of custom duty on parts of open cell (TV), mobile phones, camera lens, etc. would go long way in enhancing India's export. The proposal to extend the same to other electronics goods like TVs is a welcome step, which will boost exports further," he added.