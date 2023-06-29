NSA Ajit Doval, Russian Security Council Secretary discuss issues of cooperation

Patrushev also briefed Doval about the latest events in Russia. The two sides discussed prospects for deepening the cooperation between the two nations within the framework of bilateral and multilateral formats. The two sides agreed to continue the dialogue.

“The current issues of Russian-Indian cooperation in the field of security and the prospects for their deepening within the framework of bilateral and multilateral formats were discussed in detail. In addition, N. Patrushev informed A. Doval about the latest events in Russia,” the Security Council of Russia said in an official statement.