NSA Doval, US defence official discuss military coordination over China threat

US Defence Department spokesperson Eric Pahon said after the meeting in Washington on Tuesday that they "discussed avenues to deepen coordination between the US and Indian militaries to address the region's increasingly contested strategic environment".

Pahon's readout of the meeting diplomatically avoided directly mentioning China, but it is Beijing through recent border conflicts with India and threats in the Indo-Pacific region to US ally Taiwan and to other nations in the South China Sea with maritime and island claims that has heightened strategic tensions.