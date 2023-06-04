Odisha Train Tragedy |UN chief Guterres deeply saddened by loss of lives

In a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesperson, UN chief Antonio Guterres extended his deep condolences to the families of the victims, “as well as the people and Government of India,” UN news reported. He also wished a swift and full recovery to those injured.

“We are deeply saddened by news of the tragic accident in Balasore, Odisha. Our heartfelt condolences from the @UNinIndia family to those who lost loved ones. We wish those injured a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected,” the United Nations in India tweeted.