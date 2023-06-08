'Oil Marketing companies likely to cut petrol-diesel prices'

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMC) are likely to reduce prices of petrol and diesel, according to government sources.

The companies have almost recovered their losses and are nearing normalcy as evident by their positive quarterly results. As a result, the expectation is for the companies to lower the prices of petrol and diesel since they no longer face under-recoveries in these fuels, according to the source from the government said on Wednesday.

"OMCs have good quarterly results and they are going for another good quarterly results. So, expecting OMC's to cut down the diesel petrol prices as they have no under-recoveries on diesel and petrol," the source said.

According to the sources, an oil production cut by one of the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will not impact the market due to emerging alternative markets.

According to an official of the Ministry of Petroleum and Gas, there will be a little impact but not so much as there is sufficient oil supply in the market.

On Sunday, OPEC plus countries made no changes to its planned oil production cuts for the rest of the year.