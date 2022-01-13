Omicron 91% less likely to cause death in infected patients: CDC

Washington: The Omicron variant is significantly less severe than other strains of Covid-19, according to a report from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the agency, the risk of hospitalisation from Omicron was half compared to the risk from the Delta variant, Daily Mail reported.

Among people hospitalised, they were 75 percent less likely to require intensive care, and even the rate of mortality was 91 percent lower than that of Delta.