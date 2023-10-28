Ongoing Gaza ground operation marks 2nd stage of war: Benjamin Netanyahu

New Delhi: In a press conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the ongoing ground operation in Gaza represents the second stage of the conflict with Hamas and outlined "very clear objectives." He described the situation as a protracted conflict, emphasizing its enduring nature.

Netanyahu further announced that additional Israeli ground forces have entered Gaza, referring to the territory as a "stronghold of evil." He expressed the intention to "dismantle" Hamas and bring hostages home.

Additionally, Israel's military chief declared that the war with Hamas has entered its next stage, with the deployment of the "best soldiers" on the ground in Gaza. This development followed intense air strikes and the entry of Israeli tanks into the northern part of Gaza overnight on Friday.

To alert residents in Gaza City, leaflets were dropped, warning that the area had become a "battlefield," and residents were advised to relocate to the south for their safety. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reiterated its call for civilians in northern Gaza to flee south, emphasizing that Gaza City is now considered a "battlefield." The IDF also said that its objectives necessitate a ground operation, with the "best soldiers and commanders" now actively involved in Gaza.