Ongoing hostage exchange situation tests Israel-Hamas truce

New Delhi, Nov 28: The temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has reached its fifth day, with a 48-hour extension agreed upon. In an intricate negotiation, Israel has committed to releasing three Palestinians from its prisons for each Israeli hostage returned from Gaza.

However, a complication arises as Hamas denies holding all captives within the Gaza Strip, potentially hindering efforts to secure the release of the most vulnerable individuals.

To date, Hamas has identified 20 individuals, with plans to release 10 today and 10 tomorrow, potentially influencing the extension of the current truce.

Five armed Palestinian militant groups collaborated with Hamas in an incursion on October 7, resulting in 1,200 casualties and approximately 240 hostages.

BBC News analysis reveals that these groups, after training together in military-style exercises, executed joint drills in Gaza, mirroring tactics used during the assault.

Hamas, in collaboration with the armed militant groups, claims to have seized Israeli hostages, some of whom are held by smaller factions like Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

As of now, Hamas has located 20 individuals, with plans to release 10 today and 10 tomorrow. The potential for a further truce extension depends on the discovery of more Israeli civilians.

The Israeli prime minister’s office received the list of hostages slated for release on Tuesday, with families currently being notified. Approximately 170 Israelis remain in captivity in Gaza

Hamas cites the need for additional time to gather information and make contacts on the ground. However, communication is hampered by damage to Gaza’s telecom infrastructure.

The United Nations and Red Cross have utilized the temporary halt in hostilities to ramp up urgent aid deliveries to Gaza, emphasizing the critical need for additional assistance.

The situation remains fluid, with the delicate balance of the truce hinging on the ongoing hostage negotiations and challenges on the ground.