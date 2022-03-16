Onslaught continues | Russia says Ukraine talks progressing

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said a neutral military status for Ukraine was being "seriously discussed,” while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Russia's demands for ending the war as becoming “more realistic.”

Zelenskyy said Russian forces had been unable to move deeper into Ukrainian territory but had continued their heavy shelling of cities including Mariupol, a southern seaport that has been under attack for almost all of the nearly three-week war.

Kyiv residents huddled in homes and shelters amid a citywide curfew that runs until Thursday morning, as Russia rained shells on areas in and around the city. A 12-story apartment building in central Kyiv erupted in flames after being hit by shrapnel.