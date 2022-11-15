Onus of creating new world order on us, PM tells world leaders at G20 summit

Addressing the G20 summit in Bali, which got underway ealier in the day, Modi said, "The responsibility of creating a new world order for post-Covid lies on our shoulders. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security."

Referring to the next G20 meet which is scheduled to be held in India, the Prime Minister further said, "I am confident that when G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we'll agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world."