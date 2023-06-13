'Outright lie': Rajeev Chandrasekhar on ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's 'pressure' claim

New Delhi, June 13: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday rejected Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's claim that the Indian government put pressure on the microblogging platform to block accounts covering the farmers' protests terming it as an "an outright lie" and "an attempt to brush out the very dubious period" of the social media company's history.

In an interview with YouTube channel 'Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar', on Monday, Dorsey who stepped down from Twitter's board last year, alleged that the Indian government had put pressure on Twitter and said that it will shut down the company in India and raid the houses of its employees. ".....India is one of the countries which had many requests around farmers protests, around particular journalists which were critical of the government and it manifested in ways such as we will shut Twitter down in India, India is a big marketplace for us. We would raid the homes of your employees, which they did and we will shut down your offices if you don't follow suit and this is India, a democratic country, " Dorsey is heard saying in the interview to the YouTube channel.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar today said that Twitter under Jack Dorsey and his team were "in repeated and continuous violations of Indian law and that they complied only after June 2022.

"No one went to jail nor was twitter shutdown," he said in a tweet.

He took to Twitter today to post: "This is an outright lie by @jack- perhaps an attempt to brush out that very dubious period of twitters history. @twitter undr Dorsey n his team were in repeated n continuous violations of India law. As a matter of fact they were in non-compliance with the law repeatedly from 2020 to 2022 and it was only June 2022 when they finally complied. No one went to jail nor was twitter shutdown," he wrote.

He further said that Dorsey's Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law.