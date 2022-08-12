‘Over 140 humanitarian aid workers killed in 2021’

Geneva: More than 140 aid workers were killed over the course of 2021, the Geneva-based UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Friday.

The figure for aid workers killed in conflict or as a result of attacks was the highest since 2013, the organization, which coordinates the global emergency response in humanitarian crises, said.

Most of those killed died as a result of being shot, with the second most common cause being airstrikes or shelling, most of them in Syria, dpa news agency quoted OCHA as saying.

During the same period, 203 aid workers were injured and 117 were abducted.