Over 45,000 displaced as floods, landslides hit Myanmar

Yangon: Myanmar's Department of Disaster Management said that more than 45,000 people were currently in relief shelters across the country due to floods triggered by surging river levels amid intense rainfall.

A Department official told Xinhuanews agency on Friday that five people, including three from Mon State and two from Rakhine State, have died.

The regions and states affected by the natural disasters during the monsoon season included Kachin, Kayin, Bago, Magway, Mon and Rakhine, she said.

The Department has established 109 shelters throughout the country to aid flood victims.

The majority of the shelters are located in Mon, Kayin and Rakhine states as well as in Bago Region, it said. Rakhine has already evacuated more than 10,000 people from 2,146 households to shelters due to flooding and rising river levels, state media reported.

In Kayin, six out of seven townships have been inundated, leading to the relocation of over 18,000 residents from their homes to shelters.