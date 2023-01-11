Over 5.5K flights in US delayed, cancelled owing to computer glitch

Washington: More than 5,000 flights were delayed in and out of the United States while over 800 were cancelled on Wednesday because of a computer outage in the Federal Aviation Administration's 'Notice to Air Missions' system, which provides safety information to flight crews before take-off.

The FAA, which is the US aviation regulator like India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said that at around 9 a.m. (7:30 p.m. IST), operations were being restored with departures resuming at many US airports, adding that the pause it had ordered was being lifted.

The cause of the outage was not known till the writing of this report.

US President Joe Biden told reporters that he had asked the department of transport, which oversees aviation, to "report directly to me when they find out" the cause.