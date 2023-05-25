Over two dozen US states ban China from purchasing farmland

Washington: China purchasing land in the US is becoming a major issue as politicians at the state and federal level ramp up their fight against perceived threats from Beijing, The Hill reported.

Chinese ownership of US farmland has increased fivefold over the past decade, according to US Department of Agriculture (USDA) data, from 69,000 acres in 2011 to almost 384,000 acres in 2021. That amounts to about 1 per cent of the 3 per cent of all U.S. farmland owned by foreign nationals. In the past couple of months, lawmakers in more than two dozen states have passed or considered legislation restricting Chinese purchases of US farmland.

Former President Trump has promised that if he retakes the White House, he will ban Chinese investors from buying US farmland and other critical infrastructure, and force sales of their current holdings, The Hill reported.