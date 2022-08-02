Overlapping crises accelerating health inequality: WHO

Montreal: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that overlapping crises of Covid-19, inflation and cuts to foreign aid by wealthy countries are accelerating health inequality and disrupting health services.

Giving a keynote speech by video to the “health equity for all” of the 24th International AIDS Conference on Monday, known as AIDS 2022, Tedros said the growing inequality could reverse a decade of progress made in the fight against HIV, Xinhua news agency reported.

In almost every country, the gap between rich and poor is getting wider and the global cost of living crisis is driving more people into poverty, Tedros said.