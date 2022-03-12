Pak anti-terrorism court charges 89 people in lynching of Sri Lankan man

Some factory employees had accused Kumara of tearing a poster of TLP inscribed with Islamic verses during his inspection of machines in the factory.

"Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore judge Natasha Nasim indicted 89 suspects involved in lynching and burning Kumara on the allegations of blasphemy during a hearing at the Kot Lakhpat jail here on Saturday," a court official told PTI after the hearing.

He said the judge after charge-sheeting the suspects ordered the prosecutors to present witnesses in the court on March 14.

The official further said that the suspects denied the charges of their involvement in the crime. Owing to security concerns the trial is being held in the jail.