Pak-Canada based terrorists behind targeted killings in India: NIA

New Delhi: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), who on Tuesday conducted raids at more than 13 locations belonging to gangsters across the country in connection with the terrorist-gangster nexus case, have recovered a number of incriminating documents along with various types of contraband and ammunition.

According to information, the NIA raided more than 13 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UT Chandigarh and the Delhi-NCR region.

The districts targeted were Fazilka, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Mohali in Punjab, Yamunanagar of Haryana, Sikar in Rajasthan and the Outer North District of Delhi.

"We conducted raids to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug traffickers based in India and abroad," said a NIA official.