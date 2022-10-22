Pak must continue to take ‘credible’, ‘verifiable’ action against terrorism: India on FATF decision

New Delhi: India has said that Pakistan must continue to take “credible, verifiable, irreversible and sustained” action against terrorism and terrorist financing emanating from territories under its control.

The remarks were made by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in response to media queries on Pakistan’s removal from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday.

“It is in global interest that the world remains clear that Pakistan must continue to take credible, verifiable, irreversible and sustained action against terrorism and terrorist financing emanating from territories under its control,” Bagchi said in a statement.

“As a result of FATF scrutiny, Pakistan has been forced to take some action against well-known terrorists, including those involved in attacks against the entire international community in Mumbai on 26/11,” he added.