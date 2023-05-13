Pak PM orders arrest of people involved in vandalising Lahore Corps Commander House in 72 hours

"Bringing these people to justice is a test case for the government. Their cases will be tried by the anti-terrorism courts," he said, adding that such kind of terrorism is unacceptable, Geo News reported.Lamenting the May 9 violence triggered by PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest, Sharif said that Jinnah House has been burnt down completely for which the whole nation is in grief. "Terrible events took place on May 9. The Corps Commander House is the historic Jinnah House and seeing it [in such a condition] is disheartening," said the PM.

Slamming his predecessor Imran Khan, Sharif said that the former Prime Minister and his "mob" are not less than anti-Pakistan elements, Geo News reported."Those involved in terrorist activities should be convicted as per the law," said Sharif. He also assured that the law will deal with the miscreants with an "iron hand". "What the enemies could not do in 75 years, the PTI miscreants were able to do it. Government property was damaged under a plan," he said.