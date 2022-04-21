Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif orders foolproof security for Imran Khan over threats

The threat was issued by the security agencies ahead of his planned participation in a rally in Lahore on Thursday. Khan, who was asked to address his supporters virtually, has declined to do so.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Twitter said that premier Sharif has directed the Interior Ministry to take measures.

"Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Interior Division to take effective and immediate steps for provision of foolproof security to ex-premier Imran Khan. He further said that peaceful public meetings are part of democracy and instructed that no hurdle should be created," it said.