Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Cabinet takes oath

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s 34 member Cabinet was sworn in on Tuesday after several days of delay, with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administering the oath to new ministers as President Arif Alvi did not attend the ceremony.

The ceremony was scheduled to be held on Monday, but President Alvi had refused to administer the oath to the lawmakers, compelling the government to postpone it.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP’s) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was not among the ministers. Earlier, there was speculation that he would be the country’s next foreign minister.