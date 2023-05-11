Pak SC orders immediate release of Imran Khan

Islamabad: The Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday ordered "immediate release" of PTI Chairman Imran Khan after terming his arrest as unlawful, media reports said.

The top court also directed the former Prime Minister to approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Dawn reported.

The directives were issued by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Umar Ata Bandial, as the court resumed hearing the former premier's plea against his arrest.

The CJP remarked that the country was on fire after the arrest of the PTI Chairman and the court wants peace to prevail in the country, Samaa TV reported.