Pakistan again rakes up Kashmir issue at OIC meeting

“We have failed both the people of Palestine and Kashmir,” Khan said in his keynote address at the 48th Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC at the Parliament House here as he sought to raise the issues of Palestine and Kashmir in the same breath.

“We are a divided house and they (Israel and India) know it, he said.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.