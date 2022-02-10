Pakistan agency seeks ‘property details’ of Mumbai terror attack proclaimed offenders

Lahore: Pakistan’s top investigative agency has sought property details’ of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack proclaimed offenders and their families from the Revenue Department of Punjab province, a senior official said on Thursday.
The Mumbai attack case has entered into 14th year but none of its suspects in Pakistan has been punished yet, showing that the case had never been in the priority list of the country that appears to be keen to put it under the carpet.
“In a letter to the senior member of the board of revenue Punjab, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) counter-terrorism wing has sought property details of the proclaimed offenders of the Mumbai attack and their family members, a senior FIA official told PTI.
The proclaimed offenders include banned Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Amjad Khan of Multan, Iftikhar Ali of Booraywala, Shahid Ghafoor of Bahawalpur, Muhammad Usman of Sahiwal, Ateequr Rehman of Lahore, Riaz Ahmed of Hafizabad, Muhammad Mushtaq of Gujranwala,
Muhammad Naeem of DG Khan, Abdul Shakoor of Karachi, Muhammad Sabir of Multan, Shakil Ahmed of Rahim Yar Khan and Abdul Rehman of Bawalnagar.
Most of them were members of the boat Al Hussaini & Al Fouz used by the terrorists in the Mumbai terrorist attack and others provided funds and obtained Voice-over-Internet Protocol (VOIP) connections for terrorists.