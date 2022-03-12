Pakistan demands joint probe to accurately establish facts on 'accidental firing' of Indian missile

“India must explain the measures and procedures in place to prevent accidental missile launches and the particular circumstances of this incident,” the FO said, adding that India must clearly explain the type and specifications of the missile that fell in Pakistani territory.

The Indian missile landed near Mian Chunnu city in Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday evening without causing damage to civilian property. "It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident, India's Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Friday.

Pakistan also sought the flight path/trajectory of the accidentally launched missile and how it ultimately turned and entered into Pakistan.