Pakistan Election Commission disqualifies Imran in Toshakhana case

Rejecting the ruling, PTI leader Fawad Chauhdry said that it is an attack on 220 million Pakistanis. The verdict was announced amid tight security in the capital city’s Red Zone where at least 1,100 police officials were deployed under the command of a senior superintendent of police to control the law and order situation in the area.

The officer was assisted by five superintendents of police, six deputy superintendents of police.

Geo News reported that the law enforcement agency was given teargas shells in case the party workers launch a protest.