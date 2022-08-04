Pakistan enslaved by IMF, laments PM Shehbaz Sharif

Peshawar: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday questioned the kind of independence enjoyed by the country when the nation is “economically enslaved” by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), media reports said.

Pakistan’s political crisis, depleting foreign reserves, delay in IMF’s loan disbursement and rupee devaluation have had a hard-hitting impact on its economy, Geo News reported.

“What have we done since our independence in the last 75 years when we are economically enslaved by the IMF,” Sharif asked while speaking to journalists during a visit to the flood-hit areas in Peshawar, the report said.