Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto pitches for re-engagement with India

Bilawal, 33, assumed charge as Pakistan’s top diplomat in April.

Bilawal asked those present at the think tank event whether cutting ties with India was serving Pakistan’s interests, be it on Kashmir, be it on the rising Islamophobia or the emphasis on Hindutva narrative in India.

“That I, as foreign minister of Pakistan, as the representative of my country, not only don’t speak to the Indian government but I also don’t speak to the Indian people. Is that the best way to communicate or achieve Pakistan’s objective? the minister said.

He said that the country was at its crossroads and the current government has inherited a country “wherever you look there is a crisis.”