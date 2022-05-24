Pakistan mulls reduced working days in a week to save fuel

Islamabad: Amid rising oil consumption and import bill owing to higher international prices, the Pakistan government is mulling the possibility of fuel conservation through reduced working days a week, hoping to save an estimated annual foreign exchange of up to $2.7 billion.

The estimates are based on three different scenarios in terms of working days and fuel conservation prepared by the State Bank of Pakistan for foreign exchange savings of $1.5 billion to $2.7 billion, Dawn news reported.