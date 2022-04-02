Pakistan ready to move forward on Kashmir if India agrees: Gen Bajwa

Islamabad: Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said that his country is ready to move forward on Kashmir if India agrees, Dawn reported.

"Pakistan continues to believe in using dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all outstanding issues, including the Kashmir dispute and is ready to move forward on this front if India also agrees to do so," he said.

He had made similar comments at the Islamabad Security Dialogue last year when he had said it was time for both countries to "bury the past and move forward".