Pakistan remains on FATF's grey list: Report

The plenary on Friday decided against existing Pakistan from the category despite the country meeting 32 out of 34 action points, the Dawn newspaper reported. The meeting noted that Pakistan had completed 26 of the 27 action items in its 2018 action plan of the FATF and of the seven action items of the 2021 action plan of the watchdog's Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG).

The plenary noted that since June 2018 — when Pakistan made a high-level political commitment to work with the FATF and APG to strengthen its anti-money laundering/combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regime and to address its strategic counter-terrorist financing-related deficiencies — the country's continued political commitment had led to significant progress across a comprehensive CFT action plan, the report said.