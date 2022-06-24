Pakistan Stock Exchange sinks by more than 2,000 points

The negative reaction of the market is not surprising as this new tax is going to hurt corporate profitability, he said.

As per the PSX rule book if the index goes five per cent above or below its last close and stays there for five minutes, trading in all securities is halted for a specified period.

"PSX witnessed massive pressure across the board after the Prime Minister announced a 10 per cent super tax on industries for one year to bridge the gap in the fiscal deficit," AhsanMehanti of ArifHabib Corporation said.