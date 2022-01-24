Pakistan to hand over 20 Indian fishermen to India at Wagah

Islamabad: Twenty Indian fishermen arrested by Pakistan for allegedly entering into the country’s territorial waters are set to be handed over to India through the Wagah border crossing on Monday, according to a senior jail official.

The fishermen, kept in Karachi’s Landhi Jail, were released on Sunday on humanitarian grounds.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Azeem Thebo said that with the release of these 20 Indian fishermen as a goodwill gesture, there are now 568 Indian fishermen left in the jail, the Dawn newspaper reported.