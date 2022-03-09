Pakistani girl thanks PM Modi, Indian Embassy

World

Reports said the girl, Asma Shafique, was evacuated with the help from the Indian Embassy in Kyiv.ANI
Kyiv: A Pakistani girl has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian Embassy for evacuating her from a war zone in Ukraine.

In a video, she thanked the Indian Embassy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping her escape a "very difficult situation". She said, "I'm very thankful to the Embassy of India in Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation." (AP)

