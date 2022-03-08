Pak's Oppn submits no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

In the house of 342, the opposition needed the support of 172 members to remove the Prime Minister and his cabinet.

Khan, 69, is heading a coalition government and he can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides, which is not unusual in parliamentary democracies.

Reacting to the opposition move, Prime Minister Khan said that the country's powerful army was with him and he was confident that the government was not going anywhere. "The army stands with me, it will never support thieves (...) and since the people are not backing the Opposition anymore, they are claiming that the establishment is supporting them," he said.

The powerful army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 73 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.