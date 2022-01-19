Palestine President unanimously gains Fatah's confidence as PLO chairman

During a meeting held in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Tuesday, Abbas gained the full confidence of the Fatah central committee to take the helm of the state of Palestine, Xinhua reported citing the Palestinian official news agency WAFA.

Abbas, 86, is the chairman of the PLO executive committee, chairman of the Fatah central committee, and the president of the state of Palestine. He was elected in January 2005 as the chairman of the Palestinian Authority.